Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Trading 0.3% Higher

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.08). 2,026,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,466,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.50 ($2.07).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Industrials REIT from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 168 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a market cap of £491.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37.

Industrials REIT Limited is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Industrials REIT Limited investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

