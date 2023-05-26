Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.95.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 185.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000.

About Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January

The Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (DSJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY and QQQ shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DSJA was launched on Jan 4, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

