Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Trading 1.4% Higher

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.19. 1,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (QTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

