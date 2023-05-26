Insider Buying: Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) insider Ronald Gould bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,338.31).

Henderson Far East Income Price Performance

LON HFEL opened at GBX 246 ($3.06) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4,100.00 and a beta of 0.60. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 239.50 ($2.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 302.56 ($3.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

Henderson Far East Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40,000.00%.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

