Insider Buying: Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider Buys 18,710 Shares of Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) insider Tim Surridge bought 18,710 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £24,510.10 ($30,485.20).

Luceco Stock Performance

Shares of LON LUCE opened at GBX 129 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 116.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.17. The company has a market cap of £207.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,612.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. Luceco plc has a 12-month low of GBX 63.47 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 155 ($1.93).

Luceco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Luceco Company Profile

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

