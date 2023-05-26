Insider Buying: P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Buys 50,422 Shares of Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 50,422 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $198,158.46. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,693,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,363,596.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
P3 Health Partners Trading Down 5.7 %
NASDAQ:PIII opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIII. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of P3 Health Partners by 73.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in P3 Health Partners by 277.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P3 Health Partners (PIII)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.