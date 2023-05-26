Insider Buying: PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider James Barham bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,600 ($6,965.17).

PCI-PAL Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON PCIP opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.70) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.37. The stock has a market cap of £36.98 million, a P/E ratio of -941.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

