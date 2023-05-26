Insider Buying: PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) insider James Barham bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,600 ($6,965.17).
PCI-PAL Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of LON PCIP opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.70) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.37. The stock has a market cap of £36.98 million, a P/E ratio of -941.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About PCI-PAL
