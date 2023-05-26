Insider Buying: Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Acquires 30,162 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $219,579.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,488,652 shares in the company, valued at $25,397,386.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 73,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $558,450.00.

On Friday, April 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 47,895 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $359,212.50.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 114,289 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $811,451.90.

On Monday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $54,320.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 131,930 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $1,003,987.30.

On Monday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 44,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $334,400.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $1,126,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00.

Tilly’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $232.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.96 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 11,387.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Tilly’s by 2,279.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

