Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP Sells $776,563.20 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $776,563.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AMZN opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 273.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
