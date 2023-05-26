Insider Selling: Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Insider Sells 9,652 Shares of Stock

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) insider Philip Wood ACA sold 9,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.12), for a total transaction of £31,948.12 ($39,736.47).
Philip Wood ACA also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, Philip Wood ACA sold 115 shares of Aptitude Software Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £394.45 ($490.61).
Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 310 ($3.86) on Friday. Aptitude Software Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 431.13 ($5.36). The company has a market cap of £177.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,750.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 358.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 359.51.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.65) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.
About Aptitude Software Group
Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.
