Insider Selling: Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Insider Sells 9,652 Shares of Stock

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) insider Philip Wood ACA sold 9,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.12), for a total transaction of £31,948.12 ($39,736.47).

Philip Wood ACA also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Philip Wood ACA sold 115 shares of Aptitude Software Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £394.45 ($490.61).

Aptitude Software Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 310 ($3.86) on Friday. Aptitude Software Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 310 ($3.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 431.13 ($5.36). The company has a market cap of £177.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,750.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 358.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 359.51.

Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.65) price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

About Aptitude Software Group

(Get Rating)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.