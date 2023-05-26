Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 3,857 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $223,975.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Serena Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Serena Jones sold 10,388 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $603,646.68.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,340,792.70.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $3,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 23.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after buying an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 18.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

