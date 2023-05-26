Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 3,857 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $223,975.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Serena Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 19th, Serena Jones sold 10,388 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $603,646.68.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,340,792.70.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of GSHD stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $3,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 23.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,236,000 after buying an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 18.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
