Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.00

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $39.00 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 393997 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $214,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $293,538,000 after buying an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after buying an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,743,399 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $157,499,000 after buying an additional 163,308 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,732,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $115,764,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

