Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) Trading Down 17.2%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) shares fell 17.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.53. 12,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 6,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Integrated Ventures Trading Down 17.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc is a technology portfolio holdings company, which engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development.

