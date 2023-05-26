Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTU. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.35.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $413.10 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $433.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.09. The company has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

