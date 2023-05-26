Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.43 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 161.75 ($2.01). Approximately 108,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 228,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.01).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of £286.22 million, a P/E ratio of -808.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is presently -5,500.00%.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

