Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,200 shares, a growth of 16,755.0% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
