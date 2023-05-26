Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,400 shares, a growth of 15,572.7% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMS opened at $23.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

