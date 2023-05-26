Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

