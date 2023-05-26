Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 131,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

