Investors Buy High Volume of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:NVDS)

Posted by on May 26th, 2023

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDSGet Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 3,736 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 709% compared to the typical volume of 462 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDSGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.19% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDS opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.99. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.72.

