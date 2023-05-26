IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.64. Approximately 47 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14.

Institutional Trading of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HART. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF in the third quarter worth $955,000.

About IQ Healthy Hearts ETF

The IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (HART) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam Healthy Hearts index, a market-cap-weighted index composed of global stocks with favorable health-related ESG ratings. HART was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by IndexIQ.

