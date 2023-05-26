IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in IQVIA by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $197.47 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

