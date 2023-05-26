Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 51,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $612,497.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,631,524.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $612,497.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,631,524.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $5,760,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,581 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,744. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 459.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

