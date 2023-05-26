iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 866,125 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 860,840 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,456.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 548,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 513,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 501.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 476,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 397,486 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $21.94 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $26.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

