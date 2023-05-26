iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Up 107.3% in May

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the April 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

WOOD stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $63.78 and a 1-year high of $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

