iShares MSCI Canada ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 80,432 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,080% compared to the typical volume of 6,818 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $33.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

