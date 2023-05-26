iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.21 and last traded at C$27.21. Approximately 472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.19.
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.28.
Read More
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.