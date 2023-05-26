iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (TSE:XEU – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$27.21 and last traded at C$27.21. Approximately 472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.19.

iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.28.

