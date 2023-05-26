iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $44.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

