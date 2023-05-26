iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $181,000.

NYF opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

