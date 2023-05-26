iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$14.39 and last traded at C$14.47. 1,548,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,925,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.78.
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.39.
