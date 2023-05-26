Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Trading Down 2%

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 154.80 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 155.20 ($1.93). Approximately 58,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 283,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.40 ($1.97).

ITH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Ithaca Energy from GBX 140 ($1.74) to GBX 160 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ithaca Energy from GBX 245 ($3.05) to GBX 195 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.76.

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea and Moray Firth areas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved and probable reserves, and resources of 5.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

