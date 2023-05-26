Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.8 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $148.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

