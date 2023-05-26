Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

