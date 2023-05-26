JATT Acquisition (NYSE:JATT) Stock Price Down 16.9%

Shares of JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) fell 16.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.57. 497,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,103% from the average session volume of 41,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

JATT Acquisition Trading Down 16.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12.

Get JATT Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JATT Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JATT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,848,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JATT Acquisition by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition Company Profile

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JATT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JATT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.