JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

In related news, CFO Scott Sekella purchased 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. State Street Corp lifted its position in JOANN by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JOANN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JOANN by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOAN opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.12. JOANN has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts expect that JOANN will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

