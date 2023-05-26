JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Trading Up 0.1%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. 17,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOFFU. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 68.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 317,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 70,020 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

