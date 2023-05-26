John Bason Acquires 2,117 Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) insider John Bason purchased 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,889 ($23.50) per share, with a total value of £39,990.13 ($49,738.97).

LON SSE opened at GBX 1,857.50 ($23.10) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,823.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,749.40. SSE plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,405 ($17.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,919 ($23.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,914.95, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 67.70 ($0.84) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.00. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 9,175.26%.

SSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.12) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.50) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,949.88 ($24.25).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

