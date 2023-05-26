John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 16.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $102.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.34.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

