John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.32. 168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.87% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

