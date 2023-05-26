JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,457,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $2,154,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,171,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,236,000 after buying an additional 441,399 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,978,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

