JTC (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Shares Down 12.1%

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Rating) dropped 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
JTC Stock Down 12.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.04.
JTC Company Profile
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
