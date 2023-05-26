KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

KBH stock opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. KB Home has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

KB Home declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,909,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in KB Home by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

