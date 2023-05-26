Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $12,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMPR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kemper by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kemper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $2,632,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 70,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

KMPR stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -27.68%.

In other news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $159,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

