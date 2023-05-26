KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

888 reaffirmed their upgrade rating on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.97.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE KEY opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

