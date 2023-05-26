KeyCorp Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 120,797 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 512% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,734 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

