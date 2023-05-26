Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Trading Down 0.5%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205.34 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.59). 112,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 159,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.60).

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £128.59 million, a P/E ratio of -171.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.12.

Insider Transactions at Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust

In other Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust news, insider Karen Brade purchased 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £9,952.75 ($12,379.04). Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

