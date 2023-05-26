Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Mizuho

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.40.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

