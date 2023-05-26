Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

KNX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $96,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,422. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,425,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,413,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

