Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Up 1.1 %

KNRRY opened at $17.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.88. Knorr-Bremse has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

