Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.27, but opened at $22.32. Kohl’s shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 10,726,056 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -444.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

